Apple releases Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 10

Apple has made the new Gold Link Bracelet for the Series 10 Apple Watch available to customers for $349.

The product was previewed for the first time when Apple presented us with the Apple Watch Series 10 back in September, but the band was not available to buy at that time. The Gold band is similar to the slate and natural bracelet options, but it’s primarily designed to complement the Series 10 titanium Apple Watch in the same color. The Gold Link bracelet is made with a butterfly closure and 316L stainless steel.

The band is available in 42 and 46mm to suit the Apple Watch models, with the 42mm fitting the 38 up to 42mm versions, while the 46 option fits the 44 up to 49mm models of the Apple Watch. Apple is also selling kits for the Apple Watch bracelet which comes with extra links so Apple Watch owners can extend the band and get a perfect fit on their wrist.