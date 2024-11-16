Apple Watch Accessories

Apple releases Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 10

By Samantha Wiley
Bracelet For Apple Watch Series 10

Apple has made the new Gold Link Bracelet for the Series 10 Apple Watch available to customers for $349

Advertisements

The product was previewed for the first time when Apple presented us with the Apple Watch Series 10 back in September, but the band was not available to buy at that time. The Gold band is similar to the slate and natural bracelet options, but it’s primarily designed to complement the Series 10 titanium Apple Watch in the same color. The  Gold Link bracelet is made with a butterfly closure and 316L stainless steel.

Bracelet For Apple Watch Series 10

The band is available in 42 and 46mm to suit the Apple Watch models, with the 42mm fitting the 38 up to 42mm versions, while the 46 option fits the 44 up to 49mm models of the Apple Watch. Apple is also selling kits for the Apple Watch bracelet which comes with extra links so Apple Watch owners can extend the band and get a perfect fit on their wrist.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday Deal: Get $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may launch AI-Powered smart display by March
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
iFixit reveals M4 Mac Mini teardown video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods 3 On Sale For Only $102
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods 4 models and AirPods 2 Pro receiving firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Pre-orders for “Apple Music: 100 Best Albums” limited-edition book available for $450
1 Min Read
Apple
The Weeknd to deliver an immersive experience On November 15
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air 13-inch
Save $200 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 512GB
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple iPhone users can now order iPhone 16 parts & tools for DIY repairs
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A second-gen Apple Vision Pro could launch before the budget version
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro may be getting an upgrade on its front camera lens
1 Min Read
2024 iMac
2024 iMac (Silver and Green) On Sale
1 Min Read
Lost your password?