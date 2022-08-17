Apple’s Official Leather Link Band for Apple Watch is Now $49 Off

Fancy a discounted leather link band for your Apple Watch? You won’t have to look very far- the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band is down to just $49.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Apple’s Leather Link is made from premium Venezia leather, which is handcrafted in Italy. By the looks and feel of it, you’ll know that it will stand the test of time while making sure your wrist and smartwatch look great. A closer inspection reveals a beautiful texture, thanks to the tumbling and milling process.

Securing the band is done via magnets that are concealed in the material. You can just wrap it on and the strap works. You can pick from a variety of colors, as well as the size- medium/large for 140 to 180mm wrists and small/medium for 130 to 160mm wrists.

Grab the official Apple Watch Band Leather Link at $49 off today!