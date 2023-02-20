Get $14 Off the Apple Watch Trail Loop Band

If you need a strap for your Apple Watch Ultra that’s as tough as the wearable, then this one is for you. Today, the recently-released Apple Watch Trail Loop Band is down to just $85.14 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.
|Apple Watch Band - Trail Loop (49mm) - Black/Gray - S/M
|$99.00 $85.14
Superbly tough and rugged are the two best features of the Trail Loop Band. Soft double-layered nylon weave is both lightweight and thin, which belies its strength. Adjustments are literally a snap- just use the pull tab so the band and watch stays securely with you. As far as aesthetics are concerned, you get a single color to go with your Apple Watch. It’s breathable to a degree as well so your wrists won’t perspire even if you wear it for a long time.
You can get the Trail Loop Band even if you have the Apple Watch 44 and 45mm models. Grab the discounted watch band today!