Give Your Apple Watch Series 8 Some New Color Sport Bands at $12 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Have you recently gone and bought yourself a new Apple Watch Series 8? Congratulations! Now, to complete the look (or add a few more), you should treat yourself to several nifty Apple Watch Sport Bands, which are down to just $36.99 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Sport Band is everything you’d want in a high performance workout band. It’s durable and tough, yet soft and pliable, thanks to the fluoroelastomer material. It’s dense and yet allows for a degree of breathability while being comfortable on your skin.

Snapping it on is just a matter of using the pin-and-tuck closure, which won’t come loose in inopportune times.

The beauty of Apple’s sport bands is that they come in a variety of color options. Set the appropriate style and size, then wear it out during workouts and outdoors runs. It’s sure to stay with you for a long time.

Grab the discounted Apple Watch Sports Band today!

