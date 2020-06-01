iLounge readers can now get up to 45% off on the UGREEN Apple Watch Chargers

For those who always wanted to buy a new magnetic charger for their Apple Watch device, today is your lucky day. Thanks to UGREEN, they are giving up to 45% off on their Apple Watch chargers for iLounge readers.
The chargers are MFi Certified and are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. So it should work on any Apple Watch device.
UGREEN Apple Watch Chargers
Portable Charger with Cable Cord for Apple Watch
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|UGREEN Watch Charger Charging Cable Apple MFi Certified Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Charging...
|$23.59
|Buy on Amazon
Promotion code: UGTECH45
Price after discount: $12.99
Discount valid till: 2020/6/10
Travel USB Charger for Apple Watch
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|UGREEN Charger for Apple Watch MFi Certified Wireless Portable Magnetic iWatch USB Charger Travel...
|$34.99
|Buy on Amazon
Promotion code: UGTECH30
Price after discount: $24.49
Discount valid till: 2020/6/10