iLounge readers can now get up to 45% off on the UGREEN Apple Watch Chargers

Avatar
Haider Ali Khan
Published on
UGREEN Apple Watch Chargers

For those who always wanted to buy a new magnetic charger for their Apple Watch device, today is your lucky day. Thanks to UGREEN, they are giving up to 45% off on their Apple Watch chargers for iLounge readers.

The chargers are MFi Certified and are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. So it should work on any Apple Watch device.

UGREEN Apple Watch Chargers

Portable Charger with Cable Cord for Apple Watch

Portable Charger with Cable Cord for Apple Watch
PreviewProductPrice
UGREEN Watch Charger Charging Cable Apple MFi Certified Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Charging Cable Cord Compatible for Apple Watch Series 4 3 2 1 44mm 40mm 42mm 38mm (3.3 FT) UGREEN Watch Charger Charging Cable Apple MFi Certified Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Charging... $23.59 Buy on Amazon

Promotion code: UGTECH45
Price after discount: $12.99
Discount valid till: 2020/6/10

Travel USB Charger for Apple Watch

Travel USB Charger for Apple Watch
PreviewProductPrice
UGREEN Charger for Apple Watch MFi Certified Wireless Portable Magnetic iWatch USB Charger Travel Cordless Charger Compatible for Apple Watch Series 5 4 3 2 1 UGREEN Charger for Apple Watch MFi Certified Wireless Portable Magnetic iWatch USB Charger Travel... $34.99 Buy on Amazon

Promotion code: UGTECH30
Price after discount: $24.49
Discount valid till: 2020/6/10

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
See all deals