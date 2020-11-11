New Apple Sport Bands and Solo Loop released

Apple has added new products to its online store, notably the Sports Apple Watch and Solo Loop bands in several color options.

The Sport Band and Solo Loop now come in Kumquat, which is a bright orange color, Northern Blue, which is similar to light blue, and Plum, a deep purple-red hue. Users can mix and match their favorite Apple Watch bands with existing iPhone cases of the same shade.

The Cupertino-based company brought to light new band colors following the launch of the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6. This was also the time when the new Solo Loop bands debuted.

The Solo Loop is designed to be free of clasps and instead works as an elastic loop. Apple Watch users can choose from nine different sizes to try and achieve a perfect fit. The material expands and is flexible enough to provide a snug fit.