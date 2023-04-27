Pride Edition Apple Watch band and face surface amid discovered code

Apple might be planning to release a new Apple Watch band and watch face with a Pride theme.

Pride month is celebrated in June in the US, and Apple generally launches corresponding Apple Watch bands and faces to celebrate. Usually, the design gets unveiled in the middle of May, but eagle-eyed watchers saw code on Apple’s backend and leaked them online.

Here is your first look at the Pride 2023 Apple Watch Band and Apple Watch Face.



Found with the help of @nicolas09F9 pic.twitter.com/3Jb57OEjvW — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 26, 2023

According to the leaks, the rainbow colors come in a pill shape against a white background. The watch face is the same, and it’s believed that there will be an animation of some sort when it releases. Apple might release more than one Apple Watch band or watch face, but the specific details are yet to be revealed.

Leaks and discovered codes aside, it’s certain that Apple will be announcing the Apple Watch Pride Edition next month. Braided Solo Loops are typically priced at $99, while Sport Loops often go for $49.