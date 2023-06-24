Apple Watch Accessories

Spigen’s Metal Fit Pro for Apple Watch is Down to Just $20

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Watch

Grab a stylish watch band for your Apple Watch at a discounted price. Today, the Spigen Metal Fit Pro is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon and $50 on the official Spigen website.

Apple Watch
Preview Product Price
Spigen Metal Fit Pro Designed for Apple Watch Case with Band Series SE2/6/SE/5/4 (40mm) - Graphite Spigen Metal Fit Pro Designed for Apple Watch Case with Band Series SE2/6/SE/5/4 (40mm) - Graphite $24.99 $19.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Spigen’s Apple Watch case and band combo screams style in every sense of the word. It features an aluminum frame for the case with precision cutouts for the side button and Digital Crown, as well as TPU to give the whole smartwatch added durability from dings and scratches.

The unibody watch band is made from premium Milanese material for that unparalleled flow during wear. Fastening the band is just a matter of using the magnetic clip to secure the watch onto your wrist. It’s adjustable as well and can accommodate any size from 4.9 inches to 7.5 inches. Get the discounted Spigen Metal Fit Pro for Apple Watch today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
