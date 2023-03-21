Snap Up a Stylish Apple Watch Fast Charger at 15% Off

If small and insignificant isn’t your style for desktop accessories, then you should get this deal as soon as possible. Today, the Belkin Apple Watch Charger is down to just $50.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

With a square base that’s totally encased in premium white material (or black, if you prefer), this wireless fast charger will surely appeal to the senses. The device is specially made for Apple Watch and boasts up to 33% faster charging for the Apple Watch 7. Style-wise, the MagSafe charging station can stand on its own even without a watch. However, when the time comes that you need to juice up your smartwatch you can simply prop it up and the Apple Watch will go into Nightstand Mode.

Belkin’s offering is portable enough for travel and comes with a two-year warranty and a 1.2-meter USB-C cable. Get it at a discounted price today!