The Apple Watch Ultra Alpine Loop Band is $10 Off

The Alpine Loop is an excellent addition to your collection Apple Watch Ultra bands. Today, you can get it for just $89.95, down $10 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

This Apple Watch band is not your ordinary band- it’s tough and durable, with two textile layers combined via a specialized weaving technique. A titanium g-hook ensures that the strap won’t come undone at the most inopportune time and drop your smartwatch when you’re doing outdoor activities, among others. The band supports 49mm case sizes and are compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases as well.

You can choose from Starlight, Orange, and Green depending on your preference. The band actually meshes well with existing watch faces and serve as a superb companion to your newly-purchased Apple Watch Ultra. It’s the first time the Alpine Loop is getting a discount, so make sure to grab yours at $10 off today!