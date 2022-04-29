Apple Watch accessory brings smartwatch video calling capability

Third party Apple Watch band Wristcam now has the feature to allow video calling on the Apple Watch.

Wristcam today unveiled the video calling feature for its accessory. The band holds an 8MP and 2MP for front and selfie, respectively, with the device able to record an hour of video or roughly around 2,000 photos. It connects via Bluetooth or WiFi and has hands-free recording as well.

With video calling enabled Apple Watch users can now make calls from their wrists. By default, the smartwatch can conduct audio calls and voice calls but it doesn’t have video call capabilities since it doesn’t have a built-in camera. With the Wristcam app, watch to watch or watch to iPhone calling can be done outside of Facetime or Apple’s native video calling app.

The third party band-maker’s website says users must send in an ‘early access’ request to enable the feature. The company also announced an SDK launch so developers can tap into the technology.