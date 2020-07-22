Apple Watch activity challenge takes place in China

Apple Watch

Apple will be dedicating an activity challenge to China on August 8.

The next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch takes place in China and celebrates the nation’s National Fitness Day. Chinese Apple Watch owners can get a unique Activity award when they do 30 minutes of exercise or more on August 8, 2020.

Exclusive badges will be unlocked as soon as the challenge is completed, which can be viewed in the Activity app. Animated stickers will be unlocked as well and may be viewed in FaceTime and Messages. Any app that records Apple Health data can be used to complete the challenge.

China has made it a tradition to celebrate National Fitness Day on August 8 since 2008. Apple has kept up the Activity Challenge for 3 years in a row now. Unfortunately the Activity Challenge is geo-locked, but it’s certain that Apple will be making more Activity Challenges for other countries.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
