iLounge Logo

Apple Watch challenge sees Draymond Green and Tim Cook Facing Off

Apple Watch Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Draymond Green.

Green, a Golden State Warrior NBA player has sent out a tweet Tuesday, challenging Tim Cook to the Apple Watch Activity Challenge. Cook responded in kind and the game was underway.

On Monday, Cook sent out a tweet early and showed how his morning workout was completed. He then asked Green if he was already up.

A few hours after Green showed up with an image of his progress, Cook responded by sending an image of him putting his shoes up a table saying how he was allowing Green to catch up. Afterwards, Green said that Cook shouldn’t take it easy on him and remarked on how he may have to ‘hit a two’ each day.

7 day activity competitions are available on the Apple Watch as a way to encourage them to stay fit and healthy. It’s unclear whether the challenge between Green and Cook is formal.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
iLounge > News > Apple Watch > Apple Watch challenge sees Draymond Green and Tim Cook Facing Off

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.