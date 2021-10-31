Apple Watch contributes to a health study by Michigan University

A study with the Apple Watch as its central device is giving researchers plenty of useful data in the US.

The University of Michigan Precision Health is currently undertaking a 3-year observational study, with a mission to ‘understand the relationship between biosensors and health information’. Health data collected is checked for usefulness in terms of treatments and to see how reliable it could be.

Early study results are already impacting reliability aspects. The MIPACT study has discovered that Apple’s wearable is looking to be more accurate than other biosensor devices. Dr. Jessica Golbus says that there are discrepancies between activity levels from Apple Watch to phones, especially steps counted.

The Michigan University study has 6,700 patients, all of them logging in around 90% of their Apple Watch activities at 15.5 hours average daily. 18% of participants have an age of 65 or above, and 17 percent are Asian and 17 percent are Black.