Apple Watch

Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology

OLED Technology Display Backplane is in Apple’s plans for future models of the Apple Watch to make the device more power-efficient. LG Display is rumored to be making high mobility oxide technology for film transistors for their sixth-generation medium and small-scale OLED production lines.


HMO is made to improve TFT conventional oxide displays with increased electron mobility, which is important to drive OLED panels and still keep the power consumption of the device low.

Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology


Samsung Display is looking to be chasing a different approach using ALD, or atomic layer deposition, where you lay down really thin films of atomic layer, making it a slower process. No significant design changes are expected for the Apple Watch based on recent rumors, not until 2028 at least.

LG Display would still need to validate the HMO technology, so adoption is not a guarantee.


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
1 Min Read
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
1 Min Read
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
1 Min Read
Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones
Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses Looking at a Late Next Year Release
Apple Smart Glasses Looking at a Late Next Year Release
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
OpenAI Phone To Rival Apple
OpenAI Phone To Rival Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet Bringing Drivers License Feature to Virginia
Apple Wallet Bringing Drivers License Feature to Virginia
1 Min Read
Globalstar Stake from Apple Acquired by Amazon
Globalstar Stake from Apple Acquired by Amazon
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?