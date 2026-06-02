Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology

OLED Technology Display Backplane is in Apple’s plans for future models of the Apple Watch to make the device more power-efficient. LG Display is rumored to be making high mobility oxide technology for film transistors for their sixth-generation medium and small-scale OLED production lines.

HMO is made to improve TFT conventional oxide displays with increased electron mobility, which is important to drive OLED panels and still keep the power consumption of the device low.



Samsung Display is looking to be chasing a different approach using ALD, or atomic layer deposition, where you lay down really thin films of atomic layer, making it a slower process. No significant design changes are expected for the Apple Watch based on recent rumors, not until 2028 at least.

LG Display would still need to validate the HMO technology, so adoption is not a guarantee.