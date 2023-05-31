Apple Watch Crash Detection alerts Ohio Police to car crash

A local Ohio news reported that the Crash Detection feature had alerted police to a fatal car crash.

WBNS-10TV covered a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the I-71 North and I-270. Grove City officers were brought to the scene by a Crash Detection alert, according to the news channel. When they didn’t find the vehicle, the police called in a drone team and found a Chevy Spark that was overturned in a ravine.

It’s believed that the Chevy veered off-road on the exit ramp and went down a slope before landing in the creek. When rescue arrived they found two individuals, one of whom was deceased and the other in critical condition. The individual was rushed to the Grant Medical Center for medical treatment.

Crash Detection is a feature that’s enabled on the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2, and the Apple Watch Series 8.