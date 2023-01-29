Apple Watch declared ‘Official Wearable’ by World Surf League

The WSL, or World Surf League recently declared the Apple Watch its official wearable.

Surfing athletes will be receiving an Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Series 8 as they compete, with apps that provide important details such as remaining heat time, wave priority, and scores, and sync with the league’s scoring system in real-time. Furthermore, the Apple Watch is set to be the official equipment within a sports environment. Apple Watch Product Marketing director Eric Jue said the company is thrilled that the WSL will be adopting the Apple Watch and giving surfers the ability to compete at the highest level.

The 2023 Championship Tour will kick off this January in partnership with Billabong Pro Pipeline. The surfing tournament spans seven countries and is spread out to 10 events, with broadcast available on the WSL official website, its official YouTube channel, and through the World Surf League app.