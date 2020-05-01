Apple Watch designer shares fascinating details revealing history of Apple Watch

Apple Watch designer Imran Chaudhri shared some photos revealing how he designed Apple watch. He spent almost 20 years with Apple and he helped Apple design and create some of the best products such as Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone.

Earlier he shared some details through his Twitter account that highlight the history of Apple Watch. He shared the details of designing Apple Watches’ features and faces. He left Apple in 2017 and is currently VP of product engineering in the company known as Humane.

a few fun facts to celebrate 5 years of #AppleWatch



here’s a photo taken of the team on launch day, that’s me in the centre. (the beard ages me but my wife @bella_bongiorno won’t let me leave home without it) pic.twitter.com/E1GufksZM1 — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

He shared fascinating details which included sketches and the user interface of the Apple Watch. He also shared the photo of the launch day of the Apple Watch. He also shared the original sketch of the home screen. He also shared in his tweet that the digital touch was originally known as E.T. or electronic touch.

here’s a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was driven by the clock that lived in the centre of what i originally called the dock. the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the ui. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

He also shared a tweet saying that he created a solar watch face to help Muslims to quickly see positions of the sun and to see the sun’s position during Ramadan. It also helped teach everyone else how the sun and time were connected.

digital touch was originally called E.T. for electronic touch. i called it that for its potential as a new form of emotional connection.



the drawing “ink" was inspired by my graffiti days. the ephemera was designed to communicate transmission while making it guilt free. pic.twitter.com/FadGhf8ho9 — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

i created the solar watch face as a way for muslims observing ramadan to quickly see the position of the sun and for all to understand the sun's relationship to time. #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/4mcmIknqjm — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

Imran also revealed that his first Apple Watch prototype was built on the 6th Generation Nano-Strapped watch-like iPod.