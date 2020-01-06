Apple Watch developer donates to Australian bushfire efforts

Will Bishop, the man behind popular Apple Watch apps MiniWiki, Nano for Reddit and Chirp announces that he will be donating all his weekend sales to help the bushfire disaster in Australia.

Apple Watch developer donates to Australian bushfire

For the next 48 hours, all proceeds from Chirp, Nano, and MiniWiki will be donated to rural fire services across New South Wales and Victoria!



If you already bought the upgrades, please consider using the tipping jar.#AustraliaBushfires #AustraliaOnFire #RT Appreciated! — Will Bishop (@WillRBishop) January 4, 2020

The Australian-based developer has committed to giving away 100 percent of his sales from ‘Pro’ upgrades to rural fire services in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. Anyone who downloads his apps and upgrades to the ‘Pro’ version will be giving to relief efforts and help fight the bushfires raging across Australia.

Those who have already upgraded to the Pro version can still leave a tip in-app in the amount of their choice.

Bushfires have already destroyed 1,300 homes and claimed 23 lives since it started, not to mention acres of forest land and national parks damaged and countless animals displaced.

MiniWiki for Wikipedia, Nano for Reddit and Chirp for Twitter can be downloaded at the App Store.