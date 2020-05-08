Apple Watch dominates the global Smart Watch market in first quarter of 2020

The first three months have been good for Apple products especially the Apple Watch. According to a report by Strategy Analytics, online sales made it possible to increase the online sales of smartwatches.

The overall growth in the number of shipments was 20% more than last year. It reached a total of 13.7 million units as compared to last year’s 11.4 million units. Apple Watch took 55% of the share of overall shipments and remained at the top with Samsung at second and Garmin in third place.

In the first quarter of 2020, there were more than 7.6 million Apple Watches shipped globally. Last year it was only 6.2 million which makes it a 23% increase as compared to last year. Samsung, on the other hand, shipped 1.9 million smartwatches as compared to 1.7 million last year. Garmin shipped 1.1 million units as compared to last year’s 800,000 in the same quarter.

The report by Strategy Analytics predicts that there will be less growth in shipments in the second quarter. It is expected that Apple will launch Apple Watch‌ Series 6 this fall. The new series 6 will have more mental health-related features.