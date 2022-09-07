Apple Watch ECG heart sensor highlighted in another life save

A UK native attributes his Apple Watch for saving his life amid heart complications.

54-year old David Last recently credited Apple’s smart wearable for notifying him of low resting heart rate in nearly 3,000 occurrences. The Apple Watch’s ECG app began signalling for the UK man to visit the doctor to have his heart checked.

An MRI scan led to a 48-hour ECG process to check Last’s heart rate. After that, David was told that he had a 3rd degree heart blockage due to the fact that an important junction had worn out.

The risk was sudden cardiac arrest leading to death. Last then underwent surgery and a pacemaker to check for abnormal rhythms and to keep the blood pumping process in sync.

Last mentioned that if he hadn’t been given the Apple Watch, he may not have lived until now. The UK man said that the Apple Watch will be ‘staying’ with him wherever he goes.