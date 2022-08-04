Apple Watch edition models ‘Unavailable’ in several regions

Edition models of the Apple Watch are starting to sell out ahead of the expected Apple Watch Series 8 launch.

On Apple’s online store a few high end Series 7 models with titanium case are ‘currently unavailable’ in the UK, Canada, the US and other countries. The 41mm model is also out of stock, as well as the 45mm smartwatches.

There’s no word on whether Apple will be restocking them or allowing the units to be unavailable as the Apple Watch Series 8 is set to take the stage.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to go live with the iPhone 14 lineup in September. The Cupertino-based company is expected to release several variants of the smartwatch, including a ‘rugged’ model that’s more durable and appropriate for extreme sports and hiking. Other rumored details include an S8 that’s the same as the S7, as well as a fever sensor.