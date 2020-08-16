Apple Watch face sharing feature added to watchOS 7

watchOS 7 has an exciting new feature that allows you to download and share Apple Watch faces via direct link.

Apple Watch faces can now be shared to other Apple Watch users. It’s available in the iPhone companion app- scroll through watch faces and tap the share sheet to send it via Mail, Messages and others.

Faces can also be shared by long-pressing it, then choosing the share icon on the pop-up. Currently, sharing from watch to another is limited through Messages, but we may see other options in the future.

Recipients can tap the link and open the iPhone companion app on their device. Then, the shared faces can be seen via Messages and without the need to open your iPhone. App complications are downloaded prior to the face for seamless integration.

Watch faces can be customized according to colors, complication and more. Apple Watch users can expect curated faces in the App Store.