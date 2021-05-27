Apple Watch fall detection monitoring service launched by Telus Health

Telus Health in Canada has recently announced that they will have an emergency monitoring service for Apple Watch users and its Fall Detection feature.

The Telus Health Companion is a 24/7 emergency service that operates through the company’s LivingWell Companion, a national response service. Instead of a passive approach, Telus Health will get a notification if a subscriber has registered a hard fall on his or her Apple Watch.

A specialist will then try to contact the customer to confirm if he or she has fallen and if emergency support is needed. Afterwards, the specialist will contact the subscriber’s emergency contact and send emergency support their way.

An Apple Watch Series 4 and above is needed to get on the Telus Health app subscription. It’s priced at $30 each month. A post-paid Telus plan and an iPhone model of at least iPhone 6s and above is needed for the health monitoring service to work.