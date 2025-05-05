Apple Watch for Kids highlighted in new video ads

Apple showed off the Apple Watch for Kids feature in its latest videos in Canada.

Apple launched Apple Watch Family Setup in 2020 and allowed parents to have their iPhone as the connected device for their children’s Apple Watch. Enabling the feature lets children use the Apple Watch for location sharing, calling, and texting, even without an iPhone. In the latest set of videos, Apple is marketing that idea on its Canadian YouTube channel. The three videos highlight the benefits with a cellular Apple Watch being able to send a text, and one, the parent sends a reminder that they can see the watch’s location.

Apple Watch For Your Kids requires an iPhone XS or newer, as well as a Series 4 Apple Watch or later that has watchOS 7 minimum. The cellular model offers greater functionality compared to the wi-fi model. More information can be found on the official Apple support page.