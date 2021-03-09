Apple Watch gets watchOS 7.3.2 WebKit security update

Apple has released a minor update with a security fix for watchOS 7.3.2.

watchOS 7.3.2 has been released alongside iPadOS 14.4.1 and iOS 14.4.1, with release notes largely being the same. The update fixes WebKit vulnerability and is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Apple Watch owners can get the update for free by going to their iPhone’s Watch app, then heading to the Software Update section and tapping on ‘download’. Others will have it downloaded automatically when they set updates to ‘auto’.

watchOS 7.3 was released in January and added the ECG app in more countries, as well as the new watch face Unity. The second iteration, watchOS 7.3.1 came in February and fixed some Apple Watch models with the Power Reserve issue.

It’s recommended that both iPhone and Apple Watch are plugged in and charging and at least have 50% battery for the update to be completed successfully.