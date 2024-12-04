Apple Watch

Apple Watch getting Tesla app later this month

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Tesla’s dedicated app on the Apple Watch will roll out starting next week, with the automotive company announcing today that its owners will receive the ability to use their Apple Watch as a digital key for their vehicle. Once the OTA update is ready, users can control and unlock their car using the watchOS app.

This function was exclusive to the app installed on iPhones, but the new watchOS app will let users lock and unlock their car, and check other features like climate control, and battery status. Tesla car owners will no longer need a third-party app to check their vehicle and perform its functions.

Apple Watch

The new app is part of Tesla’s wide annual holiday update and is coming later this month for Apple Watches. Tesla will be installing the Apple Watch version automatically for iPhones when the new update comes out and when a user updates its companion app on their smartphone.

