Apple Watch ghost touch issue fixed with watchOS 10.4

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s newest watchOS 10 update has arrived, bringing with it a fix for ghost touches affected Apple Watch users.

watchOS 10.4 is the latest update in watchOS 10, the fourth iteration of the operating system since it launched in September last year. watchOS 10.4 comes more than a month after 10.3 came out, which brought a new watch face and minor fixes. watchOS 10.4 brings bug fixes, improvements, and new features, including a double tap option to expand notifications, a confirm for Assistive Touch when using Apple Pay, an issue with contact syncing on the smartwatch, and new emoji characters. Apple has posted a support document regarding watchOS 10.4 for those who want to see the security content.

Supported Apple Watch models can download watchOS 10.4 for free. It’s recommended to connect the Apple Watch to an iPhone running iOS 17 or later and going to General, then Software Update.

