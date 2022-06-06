Apple Watch glucose monitoring comes via Homebrew project

Apple Watch owner Harley Turan has managed to add a complication that connects to a glucose monitor for blood sugar tracking purposes.

The project involves an app for watchOS and a glucose monitoring system that collects data that gets interpreted through the Apple Watch. With the setup Apple Watch users can get a low-cost solution to an upcoming feature.

The next Apple Watch series is believed to have a glucose monitoring sensor for the wearable, but so far it hasn’t been announced or revealed yet. Turan has managed to make it happen with the coin-sized sensor Abbott Freestyle Libre, which takes glucose levels within the person’s subcutaneous skin. A blood sugar test is done through a smartphone or pocket reader and offers a way to continuously monitor glucose levels.

The Libre sensor is triggered using an NFC or Bluetooth device and shows up on the app and even provides notifications if there are sudden spikes.