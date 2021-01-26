Apple Watch helps police find a kidnapped woman in Texas

A local news station in San Antonio, Texas recently reported how an Apple Watch helped the police track a kidnapped woman.

The police received a call from a girl who said her mother was kidnapped. The girl mentioned how her mom tried to call her using an Apple Watch and told her how the kidnapper intends to hurt her.

The San Antonio police then used a tracking method called emergency cellular ping to see where the Apple Watch is and find the woman’s location. They discovered the watch was located at the Hyatt Place Hotel in East Sonterra Blvd. When they arrived the victim was rescued and the suspect fled on foot.

Eventually the police found the kidnapper and arrested her.

Apple Watch has a location services feature if it’s in close proximity to the user’s iPhone or if it’s the cellular model. Location services is enabled anytime the device is connected to a cellular network.