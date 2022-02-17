Apple Watch increases activity in people by up to 35%, according to Australian health company

The AIA Health Insurance firm in Australia says that giving away Apple Watches has resulted in people becoming more active.

Last year, the health firm introduced the Apple Watch as part of its Vitality platform. Users who sign up received an Apple Watch and could continue to keep it as long as they met the specified health goals. AIA then compared physical activity from 2019 to 2020 and saw a 35% increase on average. Surprisingly, physical activity in individuals aged 50 and above rose 51% year on year.

To rule out inaccuracy the health firm used previous years’ data, with them seeing a consistent physical activity level linked across 2018 to 2019. However, when presented with a chance to get an Apple Watch the rate increased significantly.

AIA Health Insurance concluded that the introduction of the Apple Watch drove members to increase their physical activity in 2020 rather than the findings being an ‘anomaly’