Apple Watch installments on Apple Card limited to 12 months

Apple recently changed its fine print on Apple Watch purchases using the Apple Card installment feature.

Beginning August 15, those who are interested in buying an Apple Watch and putting it on their Apple Card via monthly installments will have to settle for 12 months of payment. The support document also states that a carrier connection with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T will be required when customers buy an iPhone and set it to monthly installments via Apple Card.

Apple normally offers anywhere between 6, 12, or 24-month installment options on its products, but this isn’t the case with the Apple Watch. While the monthly payment will be higher, customers will be able to pay off the product sooner.

Apple Card monthly installment is a built-in financing option for Apple Card and Apple products. Customers can access their Wallet app and check the monthly installments, payment history, and remaining balance, among others.