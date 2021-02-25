Apple Watch international women’s day achievement revealed

Apple has prepared the details for Apple Watch achievements when International Women’s Day arrives.

The Apple Watch International Women’s Day Challenge will pop up as an alert for Apple Watch owners. The virtual trophy will require users to complete a workout of 20 minutes minimum when International Women’s Day comes around. The range of workouts include a run or yoga session as long as it’s recorded on the Workout app or similar platforms in the Health app.

Apple Watch owners who complete the challenge will receive animated stickers they can use for FaceTime, Messages and apps that allow iMessage sticker packs.

To see the challenge it’s recommended to update Apple Watch OS to the latest version, as well as the Health and Workout app.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebration Apple will host a ‘She Creates’ series, ‘Behind the Mac’ videos and an event with Lady Gaga that will be on Apple Music.