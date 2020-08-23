Apple Watch is beating market competition in 2020

Counterpoint Research data suggests that Apple’s wearable is dominating the market this year.

The Apple Watch accounts for a massive 51.4 percent of the total smartwatch market worldwide, with competitors Huawei and Garmin lagging at 8.3 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

The data also says the market is still growing, with total shipments expanding to 20 percent year over year even with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020’s first half alone, about 42 million smartwatches were shipped across all manufacturers.

Apple enjoys a 22% segment increase in North America and Europe. The Apple Watch Series 5 is hailed the bestseller of the group in the said time period, followed by Apple Watch Series 3. Behind the Apple duo are the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch GT2 by Samsung and Huawei.

Counterpoint mentions that the two most anticipated features in future smartwatches are blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, something that Apple is rumored to be developing for the Apple Watch Series 6.