Apple Watch May Get Design Overhaul For Next Year

Digitimes, a Taiwanese publication, reports that big changes in design will be made for an upcoming model for the Apple Watch that will be released next year.

The report claims that an upcoming Apple Watch will have changes to its exterior design. Images of the prototype for the Apple Watch Series 10 have made rounds on social media this year featuring a new ring design with 8 lines that are seen through the underside glass cover of the watch. These lines are believed to be sensors organized in a ring pattern.

Another report by Mark Gurman reported the revamped Apple Watch could potentially have a magnetic band and a thinner case, and that the Series 11 Watch can support Apple Intelligence.

We still have a year before the Apple Watch will be announced and released so there will be more rumors circulating regarding the gadget, and plenty of resources to deduce if the information is right as time passes.