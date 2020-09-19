Apple Watch Nike, Run Club App get updates

Nike has released several features and updates to its Nike Run Club app and Apple Watch Nike model.

Apple Watch Nike

First, the Nike Apple Watch now has a modular sport face that’s exclusive to the model. It has a number of complications that include ‘Guided Runs’, total monthly miles, a quick-start button and updated artwork and content.

The face also has ‘Twilight Mode’ with brighter design and a run-in display designed for maximum visibility at night.

Apple Watch Run Club App

The Nike Run Club app has a new metric that can measure the wearer’s stride. The interface has been updated to provide average cadence, pace and total miles run.

The app has a new ‘Streaks’ function to encourage physical activity. A streak badge is awarded when the wearer does at least one run weekly. The longer the streak the more icons they can unlock and display on the watch face.

Apple Watch Nike users can now download the update and get the exclusive watch face today.