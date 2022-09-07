Apple Watch Pro to have Fitness-Heavy features

Reports have surfaced that the new Apple Watch Pro will have a heavy focus on fitness.

As the ‘Far Out’ event draws near there have been numerous rumors regarding the launch of Apple products. For the Apple Watch Pro model, it’s said that the Pro model will have watch bands that are sports-oriented, and new information faces.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg added several more details, including rounded sides and an extra button that can be customized to access a watch feature or open a certain workout or app.

This isn’t covered in the CAD drawings, but the new set of bands for the Apple Watch Pro is going to be pretty wide ranging and play into the extreme sports theme. There will also be some pretty info dense faces for fitness metrics. https://t.co/jSD0KZGe1b — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

Gurman also touched upon the ecosystem of the upcoming Pro Watch, and said that new Apple Watch band sets will be released, one of which will be steeped in extreme sports. In addition, new ‘data-heavy’ faces will show fitness metrics for easy reading.

Rounding up the current rumors about the Apple Watch Pro claim that it will be larger than any Apple Watch device, and will carry a price tag of somewhere around $900.