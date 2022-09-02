Apple Watch Pro to have larger 47mm case

Apple’s rumored Apple Watch Pro is believed to have a larger case size and flat display.

The upcoming pro model of the smartwatch will have the 47mm case, which means it could have a larger display at 1.99 inches. In comparison, the Series 7 models consist of the 45mm and 41mm case sizes. Mac Otakara, a Japan-based website says that the rumors come from ‘reliable sources’, and adds that the display will be completely flat as compared to slightly rounded edges of its predecessors.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the flat display aspect can make it more durable, hence the ‘rugged’ version for extreme sports, hiking and high-impact activities. Other features for the Pro model include the S8 chip, Low Power Mode, better battery life and a titanium casing.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to make an appearance during the September 7 ‘Far Out’ event, alongside the iPhone 14.