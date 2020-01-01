Apple Watch (RED) may launch as early as spring of 2020

A report says that the (RED) Apple Watch has appeared in Apple database, and that it could be released as early as spring of 2020. WatchGeneration found the RED Apple Watch within the Apple database under a unique reference number. The information has longed since been removed from the Cupertino-based company’s index.

Apple is one of the biggest supporters of the RED charity, with many watch bands, cases, iPhones and iPod models. The Apple Watch (RED) is a first in that it’s never been made before.

Apple Watch (RED)

It’s rumored that the Apple Watch 5 model will have an aluminum case if only for historical data. This particular model should be popular now that the iPhone 11 comes in the same color. A refresh in Spring of 2020 could provide Apple a nice boost in terms of sales and propel the wearable to an even greater market share.