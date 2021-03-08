Apple Watch sales shine in 2020 Q4

Counterpoint Research has recently released data showing how the Apple Watch outsold every other brand or model during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Smartwatch sales were lower in 2020 Q4 compared to 2019 Q4, but Apple has increased its share to 40% of the market. Around 12.9 million units came from sales of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

In second place was Samsung at 10 percent of the market share. In 2019, Apple had 34% share, while the Korean company had 9%.

Sujeong Lim, analyst at Counterpoint says the market is driven by 3 brands- Huawei, Samsung and Apple. ASPs, or average selling prices have risen and will continue to do so in the next two or three years.

Lim also mentioned how the success of the Apple Watch SE will make other competitors come up with their own variants to try and get a greater share of the market.