Apple Watch saves cyclist from possible fatal crash

A cyclist from California recently gave credit to Apple’s smartwatch for saving his life.

Emergency services were notified through the Apple Watch fall detection, which activates when the wearer has not responded to a device alert following a hard fall. Hermosa Beach police received an alert and arrived at the scene of a crash that happened at one in the morning.

After the crash, a 911 call was placed by the cyclist’s Apple Watch and when the responders arrived they saw a cyclist who was unconscious and had a head injury. He was then promptly taken to a nearby hospital and treated.

Fall detection is a feature that’s available starting on the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as the Apple Watch SE. It was updated to improve fall detection on several instances, including when the user is cycling or working out.

Other critical notifications from Apple Watch include heart rate notification and emergency SOS.