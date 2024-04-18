Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is Only $189

Save even more when you opt for a budget Apple Watch that’s discounted. Today, the second-generation Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The GPS model connects to your iPhone and lets you see calls and messages at a glance. You can also use Siri, listen to music and control it, or take a call. Fitness enthusiasts will like the features that come with the Apple Watch SE, including the Workout app and ability to view Fitness+ videos and exercises. Speaking of which, you won’t have to worry about your watch as it’s swimproof and has a 50m water resistance. Emergency SOS, Crash Detection and Fall Detection round out things on the safety side.

Customize your Apple Watch SE your way with various watch faces and bands available. All these things you can enjoy when you get the deal today!