Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 stock dwindle

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch stocks for the Series 9 and SE 2 models are dwindling ahead of the reveal on September 9.

Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 configurations are listed as ‘unavailable’ in the US and other regions, and several Watch Bands as well. Stock usually dries up when new models are about to launch and replace them. Apple is expected to debut the next models, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch SE 3. The Series 10 will have a thinner design and larger display while the SE 3 will have a faster chip. SE 2 model configurations are quickly running out as its successor is only days away from being revealed. The SE 2 debuted in 2022.

The lower-priced SE 3 might have a plastic casing to bring down the costs and draw a wider line between the SE, the base models, and the Ultra models. 

