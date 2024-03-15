Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189

Get an amazing deal on Apple’s value smartwatch. Today, the Second Generation 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has a lot going for it, including a fitness and sleep tracker, Crash Detection, and heart rate monitor. You have all the essentials to keep you safe, healthy, and Fit, thanks to the Smart Stack and redesigned watchOS 10 apps to help you see vital information quickly. Crash Detection will prove to be invaluable when you experience and emergency, as well as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple’s budget smartwatch is swimproof and stylish, with a range of customizable elements in the watch face or band. You’ll love the Workout app if you have an Apple Fitness+ subscription, and notifications can be easily seen with a paired iPhone. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!