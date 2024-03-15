Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Get an amazing deal on Apple’s value smartwatch. Today, the Second Generation 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 has a lot going for it, including a fitness and sleep tracker, Crash Detection, and heart rate monitor. You have all the essentials to keep you safe, healthy, and Fit, thanks to the Smart Stack and redesigned watchOS 10 apps to help you see vital information quickly. Crash Detection will prove to be invaluable when you experience and emergency, as well as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple Watch

Apple’s budget smartwatch is swimproof and stylish, with a range of customizable elements in the watch face or band. You’ll love the Workout app if you have an Apple Fitness+ subscription, and notifications can be easily seen with a paired iPhone. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
VLC Media Player
VLC media player might arrive to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Spotify
Music videos in Spotify to launch in 11 countries soon
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
USB Hub issues reported after installing macOS Sonoma 14.4
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $50 Off on the New M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED supplier drops out of next Apple Watch Ultra
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 17.3.1 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade Games
New Apple Arcade games to arrive in April
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Get $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Belgium receives Apple Maps cycling update
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads to be revealed in March or April
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Hearing aid mode to appear on iOS 18
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?