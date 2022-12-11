iLoungeNewsApple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2 Gets Rare $39 Off

Buying an Apple Watch shouldn’t always mean draining your wallet. Today, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $209.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band - S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band -... $249.00 Buy on Amazon

The second-generation Apple Watch SE might be cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8, but it comes with nearly the same features as its pricier counterpart. It’s faster than the first-gen SE model due to a new chip, and it’s customizable in a way that you can change the watch face or bands to accommodate your style.

You can still close Activity rings and swim with the smartwatch without worrying about damaging it. Notifications and important texts and calls appear on your wrist and allow you to respond without having to fish your iPhone out of your pocket. There’s also Crash Detection and more granular workout metrics for tracking your progress.

At $39 off, you should definitely consider buying the Apple Watch SE 2.

