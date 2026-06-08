Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 Refurbished Versions on Sale

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 Refurbished Versions on Sale

Refurbished versions of the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 are now being sold by Apple at a discount. This marks the first time the devices have been accessible in the refurbished online Apple store since their release.


The refurbished watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 3, have a starting price of $699, the Apple Watch SE 3 40mm starting at $209, and the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS starts at $369. Sizes and color offerings are limited for the Apple Watch Series 11, but the stock for refurbished products changes regularly.

Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 Refurbished Versions on Sale

Products that are refurbished go through a thorough inspection and cleaning process before going on sale, with the products having a one-year warranty like new, purchased items, and are qualified for AppleCare+. Refurbished products usually get a discount of 15%.


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