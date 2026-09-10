Apple Watch SE 3 Listed as Unavailable?

The Apple Watch SE 3 was found to be unavailable on online Apple Stores in the United States. Apple will be hosting an event on September 9, with the company expected to announce the new iPhone Pro and Pro Max alongside the foldable iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 12, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

What is not expected, however, is the Apple Watch SE 4, as history says that the series has not been released in years that are back-to-back. The first Apple Watch SE premiered in September 2020, with the next-generation watch releasing 2 years later and the most recent one announced in September 2025.

The Watch suddenly being unavailable could hint that there could be an announcement for the Apple Watch SE 4, but it could be an issue that Apple is working to resolve.