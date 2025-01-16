Apple Watch SE 3 to have a new look

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the third-generation of the Apple Watch SE is launching this 2025 and is being redesigned with a new appearance, but no specific details on the design has been stated at the moment.

Back in September, it was speculated that the watch would receive a plastic casing due to quality and cost problems, similar to the iPhone 5c that was released 10 years ago, making this an affordable choice that is colorful, making it a good buy for parents who want to buy a watch for their kid.

The latest Apple Watch SE or the current one we have now, launched 3 years ago in September with a starting price of $249. Other than the reported design changes, the Apple Watch SE is expected to be equipped with a new chip to outclass the previous model with enhanced performance. The Third-Generation Apple Watch SE is anticipated for release in September this year.