Apple Watch SE discounted at just $259

Want an Apple wearable smartwatch that won’t break the bank? Apple’s most affordable watch becomes even more so with a discounted deal. Today, the Apple Watch SE is down to just $259, about $40 off from its original price on Amazon.

There’s a lot to like about the Apple Watch SE. It’s twice as fast compared to Series 3 and features a large OLED Retina display for maximum clarity. Aside from telling time the smartwatch can also display messages and calls, as well as health notifications such as irregular heart rhythms and high and low heart rates.

Apple Watch SE

As for the activity part you can make the watch measure a variety of workouts, including swimming, dance, yoga, cycling, walking and running. It’s swim-proof and can be customized according to your style and preference.

Those who have Apple Pay can make contactless payments for added convenience.

Buy the discounted Apple Watch SE for just $259 today!