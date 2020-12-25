Apple Watch SE Drops to $250

Apple’s budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is just down to $249.99 from its original price of $309 on Amazon.

The 20% discount makes the smartwatch worthy of your consideration. Incidentally, it’s one of the latest devices in the Apple ecosystem and offers a lot for people of all ages.

The Apple Watch SE has a large OLED Retina display and is up to 2x faster compared to the Apple Watch Series 3 model. Aside from telling time you can do a lot of things with it, such as measure your heart rate, steps and allows you to measure fitness goals in workouts.

The ECG app has both low and high heart rate, as well as irregular heart rhythm notifications, all of which can come handy for detecting heart conditions. It’s Apple Pay supported so you can pay securely and instantly using only your wrist.

Take advantage of the 20% discount and get yourself an Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS model today!